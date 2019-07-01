Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt dress up for a romantic date in New York before returning to India. See pics

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were in New York recently where they visited his parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, and also enjoyed their time going around in the city. Now a new picture of the couple posing for fans at a restaurant has surfaced online.

In the picture, both Ranbir and Alia seem to be all dressed up for a date. While Ranbir is in a white ethnic wear, Alia is in a black dress.

The two flew to the US after wrapping up the Varanasi schedule of their upcoming film Brahmastra and returned on Monday where they were photographed together. Ranbir and Alia have been regular visitors to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in the US, where the former is undergoing treatment for cancer since October last year.

They recently dined with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya who visited the family during their vacation. Neetu had also shared a few pictures from their dinner outing on Instagram with the caption, “Your family is your whole world. so so many LOVES in these beautiful moments.”

Neetu also shared a family picture of Rishi, Ranbir and son-in-law Bharart from a recent outing and wrote, “Pure heart is very attractive n all three have that quality. they are individually strong Pure with great wit !!! my super men #threescompany #familytime.”

Ranbir and Alia are working on their first time together, Brahmastra, the release of which has been postponed to next year. The film is the first in a fantasy trilogy and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. It is Ranbir’s second film with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who directed him in the 2013 blockbuster Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

