Alia Bhatt does not believe in saying ‘I love you’ to fans online. Here’s why

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has proved her mettle with a wide range of roles in a short span of time in Bollywood and is arguably one of the best in the industry. The actor, however, has said that she does not pay attention to a film’s box office success. Alia’s recent outing, Kalank, was a box office dud but she has been on a career high with films like Raazi and Gully Boy where her performances have been appreciated.

Speaking to Bombay Times in an interview, Alia said, “What’s most important to me is my work process. To go to the set, study the character, do justice to it, understand the director’s vision... I should not pay attention to what happens after that — whether the film turns out to be a success or failure. What matters the most is to be completely honest towards my work. That will ensue that my screen characters stay with people. Am I No. 1, 2 or 3? These things aren’t significant. The best way to show my love to my fans is by giving good performances. I don’t believe in saying ‘I love you’ to them on Twitter. Agar picture nahi chali, I will be disappointed for the audience more than myself, because I will be content with the effort I put in.”

Varanasi: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt during the shooting of their upcoming film Brahmastra at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi on June 2. ( IANS )

Earlier this month, Alia was recently in Varanasi to shoot for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The first film in Ayan’s fantasy trilogy, Brahmastra brings Alia and her boyfriend Ranbir together onscreen for the first time. Initially slated for a December release, the film was shifted to next year after the Ayan announced that post-production of the film hadn’t been finished.

Alia will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah that pairs her opposite Salman Khan. The film marks Alia’s first collaboration with both the actor and the director. The film is set to hit theatres on Eid 2020.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 16:53 IST