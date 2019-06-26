Alia Bhatt recreates Tip Tip Barsa Paani, promises more fun with her new YouTube channel. Watch

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently working on her first film with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra, is all set to introduce fans to her YouTube channel that will give a peek into her life. From getting ready for a public appearance to making it to the sets, Alia plans to reveal all behind-the-scenes secrets with her video channel.

Alia tweeted a video Wednesday afternoon, announcing her plans for YouTube and revealed that she will share videos about her workout and fitness regime, how she gets ready for her appearances. “Something new, something fun, something on YouTube ,” Alia tweeted.

In the video, she said she will also talk about topics that she feels strongly about. “I have done the Instagram world, the Twitter world and now I am trying to get on to the Youtube world. You will get to see a lot me just being. Totally unadulterated,” she said in the video.

Something new, something fun, something on YouTube 🌞📽 https://t.co/rKULIR7zIj — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 26, 2019

“What she posts on her Twitter and Instagram handles is the final result. Her channel will showcase how she works with her team behind the scenes. Whether it’s a film promotional event or a friend’s wedding, how she gets ready for it... and what does it take to do so will be some of the professional aspects that she will share,” a source told DNA.

Alia was last seen in Kalank. She will soon begin working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah that pairs her opposite Salman Khan for the first time. Set for Eid 2020 release, Inshallah is a love story where Alia plays a young aspiring actress while Salman essays the role of an older businessman. Later this year, Alia will also begin working on Karan Johar’s directorial Takht.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 13:28 IST