Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor spotted strolling in New York. See pic

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have flown to New York to spend time with his father Rishi Kapoor, who is undergoing the last leg of treatment post his battle with cancer. A picture of the couple posing for a fan selfie has surfaced online.

While Alia is seen in a green bomber jacket, Ranbir is seen standing behind her in a black tee. The two recently returned from Varanasi where they were shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

They were also joined by Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya at a family dinner a few days ago. The Bachchans are vacationing in the US and have taken out time to dine with family and friends. Neetu had also shared a picture from their dinner outing on Instagram with the caption, “Your family is your whole world so so many LOVES in these beautiful moments.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan in New York. ( Instagram )

Alia has recently announced her new YouTube channel which will give her fans a sneak peek into her personal and professional life. She can be saying in the video, “What you will get to see on my channel is a lot of me just being totally unadulterated, what goes behind the scenes. More like in front of life... good, bad and funny days. Hectic, interesting and simple days.” The video shows Alia performing to Tip Tip Barsa Pani in a yellow sari and playing around with her crew behind the scenes.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen for the first time together in Brahmastra. It also stars Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan and has been pushed to next year.

