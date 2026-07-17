Bahraich: 12-year-old boy dragged into river by crocodile, killed as uncle watches helplessly

A 12-year-old boy was killed in a crocodile attack on the banks of the Ghaghara (Saryu) river in Tikuri gram panchayat under Baundi police station limits in Mahsi tehsil here on Thursday afternoon. The child was dragged into the river in front of his uncle and villagers despite desperate rescue attempts. A video of the incident surfaced on Friday. Station house officer TN Maurya confirmed the crocodile attack. A screen grab of the crocodile attack video which emrged on Friday. (Sourced)

The victim, identified as Sunil Singh, had accompanied his uncle, Vijay Raj Singh, to transplant paddy in nearby fields. After finishing work, they stopped at the river around 2 pm to wash their hands and feet when a crocodile suddenly emerged from the water and grabbed the boy.

According to eyewitnesses, Sunil struggled to break free as his uncle raised an alarm. Villagers rushed to the spot and hurled bricks and stones at the crocodile in an attempt to force it to release the child. However, the reptile repeatedly tossed the boy into the air, slammed him into the water several times and dragged him into deeper waters. Witnesses said the crocodile had swallowed nearly half of the body before disappearing into the river.

Upon being informed, revenue and forest department officials, along with local boatmen and villagers, launched a search operation immediately. Despite the strong current, the search continued for nearly five hours, with villagers using bamboo poles and torches after nightfall. The mutilated body was recovered around 8.30 pm.

Forest ranger Sakib Ansari said the crocodile had severely mauled the victim, consuming his right leg and the lower portion of the body below the waist. Ansari said the body was fished out with the help of boats and nets. He said the body had been sent for the post-mortem examination, while compensation would be provided as per norms.

Sub-divisional magistrate Prakash Singh said the administration had been informed of the incident and announced financial assistance of ₹4 lakh for the bereaved family. Forest officials are monitoring the area following the fatal attack.