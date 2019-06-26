Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan dine with Riddhima in New York, Aaradhya bonds with Ranbir Kapoor’s niece. See pics

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan are vacationing in the US with daughter Aaradhya. The trio dined with Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Sahni and his sister Ritu Nanda at a city restaurant, which also gave Aaradhya an opportunity to bond with Riddhima’s daughter Samara.

Riddhima shared a group picture from the dinner on Instagram with the caption, “#fundinner #gupshupnyc”. Aishwarya can be seen in black, standing beside Aaradhya and Riddhima’s mother-in-law Ritu Nanda whereas Abhishek is seen at the back in red. Samara can be seen standing beside Aaradhya and showing thumbs up to the camera.

Riddhima shared another picture with Aishwarya and their daughters Samara and Aaradhya. She captioned it, “She #cutestgirlsever #mamasanddaughters.” Aaradhya can be seen giving Samara a hug in the picture.

Few days ago, Aishwarya and Abhishek had met Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend and actor Alia Bhatt in New York. Neetu had shared few pictures from their get-together on Instagram with the caption, “Your family is your whole world. so so many LOVES in these beautiful moments.”

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya dine with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in New York. ( Instagram )

The Bachchans also spent quality time with Abhishek’s niece Navya Naveli Nanda in New York. Navya had shared a picture from their fun time on Instagram.

Navya Naveli Nanda with Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan during their get-together. ( Instagram )

A fan had also shared a selfie with Aishwarya and Abhishek, who were twinning in black, while strolling on a busy street. Ranbir and Alia’s fan pictures also surfaced online as they are on a break from the shooting of Brahmastra. They wrapped up the Varanasi schedule a few weeks ago and flew to New York to meet Rishi, who is undergoing treatment post his battle with cancer.

