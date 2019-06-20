Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan twin in black as they go out for a stroll in New York. See pic

Like several Bollywood celebrities, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan have flown off for a summer vacation. The couple, accompanied by daughter Aaradhya, are in New York. Now, a new picture of the couple has surfaced on their fanpages.

A picture shows Aishwarya and Abhishek posing for a selfie with a fan on a New York street. Both can be seen twinning in black jackets.

Abhishek’s niece Navya Naveli Nanda had also shared a picture from the same day on her Instagram. In the group picture, Abhishek is seated in the front, while Navya, Aishwarya and Aaradhya can be seen standing behind him.

While Abhishek and Aishwarya are vacationing in the US, actor Amitabh Bachchan begun the working on his next film, Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow. He just wrapped up a shooting schedule of his another film, Chehre. Tweeting about it, he wrote, “T 3198 - One done another begun .. travel, location change, look change, crew change, colleagues change, city change .. and STORY CHANGE ..From Lucknow today ‘GULABO SITABO ‘ .. AND THE LOOK ..!!! ??? well .. what can I say ..??”

Aishwarya’s last project Fanney Khan didn’t impress the audience. She will now be seen in Mani Ratnam’s period drama. Abhishek was last seen in Manmarziyaan and was spotted on the sets of Anurag Basu’s next directorial few months back.

