Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya join Navya Nanda for a ‘famjam’ in New York. See pic here

Looks like much of Bollywood is in the mood for a holiday. A viral picture of actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan alongwith their daughter Aaradhya and his niece Navya Naveli Nanda from New York has surfaced online.

In the picture, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Navya stand behind with Abhishek seated in front with another friend. While Abhishek and Aishwarya twin in black combinations, Navya has a denim jacket on. Aishwarya looks radiant in minimal makeup while Navya is without any makeup. Aaradhya stands behind her dad and has a sweet smile on her face.

Sharing the picture, Navya wrote: “#famjam spam this with likes.” She also added a heart emoji. Only recently, a video of Navya exercising on a street in New York went viral. In the video termed ‘fitness’ Navya can be seen doing squats with gym balls. Navya, who is the granddaughter of Rishi Kapoor’s sister Ritu, also took time out to visit Rishi. She has been putting up pictures with family members including brother Agastya and dad Nikhil from New York.

Aishwarya, who will shoot for Mani Ratnam’s period drama later in the year, was recently spotted in Mumbai, on a movie date with Aaradhya. Last seen at a public event during Cannes this year, Aishwarya looked pretty in a pair of black leggings and pink top. Aaradhya was dressed in blue.

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 11:29 IST