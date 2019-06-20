Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina hits out at him, dad Rakesh: ‘Nobody is OK with my relationship with Ruhail Amin’

Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina continues to make headlines. After her surprise tweets in support of Kangana Ranaut, Sunaina has explained matters at length in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Speaking to the portal, Sunaina said how her dad, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan hit her after he came to know that she was in love with a journalist named Ruhail Amin. Sunaina claimed that her family is against the idea as he is a Muslim.

On being asked when she fell in love, she said: “Last year and because I was in love with a Muslim guy, my father slapped me and told me that the guy I loved was a terrorist, which Ruhail isn’t. If he was one, would he go scot-free and work in the media? Wouldn’t he have been behind bars? I met Ruhail through Facebook last year but I hadn’t saved his number as I didn’t want my parents to know. I shifted out of Palazzo apartments in Juhu, where my parents stay and started living in a hotel apartment but came back to my parent’s home last week. I got in touch with him through his office. He is a journalist called Ruhail Amin. I didn’t want to talk about this but I want them to accept Ruhail right now because they are making my life hell and I cannot tolerate it… They don’t want me to meet him. I don’t know about marriage but right now I want to be with Ruhail. Just because he is Muslim, they cannot accept him. If he was a terrorist, why would he be open in the media? Why would he be all over Google?”

Also read: Sameera Reddy shines in a Kanjeevaram sari at her baby shower, check out her family pics

Hrithik Roshan with his dad Rakesh Roshan.

Taking potshots at Hrithik for not supporting her, Sunaina added that he was under their father’s control. Her ire against her brother continued as she mentioned how he has promised to get her a place but has backtracked. She said: “Hrithik has no take as he is under my father’s guidance right now. Nobody is okay with my relationship, neither Hrithik nor my father. Hrithik had promised me that he would get me a house of my own, wherever that I wanted in Mumbai, but he has not done that. When I found a rented apartment for myself in Lokhandwala, he said it’s too expensive for me. Is 2.5 lakhs rent too expensive for him? I don’t think so. He didn’t stick to his words. Everybody is harassing me today.”

Sunaina also mentioned how her mother had given her only Rs 50,000 with which to run her expenses for two months. She asked: “Why am I not allowed more? I am their daughter. Am I not entitled to have more money being a Roshan?” On the issue as to why she got in touch with Kangana Ranaut, Sunaina said that the Manikarnika actor represented “women power”.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli has been tweeting about the entire issue from the start. After Sunaina’s initial statements, Rangoli, via a series of tweets, had mentioned how Sunaina had been calling her sister to confide in her about her recent troubles. In a recent tweet on the issue, Rangoli wrote, “A man who cn hit his own grown up daughtr,a brother who hs no spine 2 keep his words,such shameless people,no matter wt the issue is u cant hit her or stop her frm meeting her friends cos dey r Muslims, hope she takes legal action against these criminals.”

A man who cn hit his own grown up daughtr,a brother who hs no spine 2 keep his words,such shameless people,no matter wt the issue is u cant hit her or stop her frm meeting her friends cos dey r Muslims, hope she takes legal action against these criminals🙏 https://t.co/KVPStbtUwg — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

It has also been reported that Sunaina, a cancer survivor, has been suffering from bipolar disorder, a claim she has dismissed.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 09:01 IST