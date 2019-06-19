Sameera Reddy shines in a Kanjeevaram sari at her baby shower, check out her family pics

Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy is enjoying her second pregnancy like a queen and pictures from her baby shower see her at her traditional best. Mother to a boy, Sameera had earlier spoken out against trolling and body-shaming.

The actor posted a picture where she is dressed in a traditional red and yellow kanjeevaram sari and posed with her husband, Akshai and son, Hans. She wrote, “Hearty laughter and inner smiles is enough to keep me happy for a lifetime! My Godh Bharai Bliss.”

Sameera Reddy getting ready for her god bharai ceremony.

Earlier, Sameera opened up about her first pregnancy and how it left her feeling torn between the reality and the pressure to portray an “unreal life” as a celebrity. Sameera had told IANS, “I got pregnant in just a couple of months after my marriage. The game plan was to have the pregnancy and bounce back and getting in the limelight again. But I have never experienced anything like that... It was just the opposite. It was the worst case scenario of what I could’ve imagined in terms of my body and the way I fell apart as a person because the pregnancy was very tough for me.”

She wrote on Instagram, “I touched 102 Kgs in May 2015, the month Hans was born and I’m not scared to admit it. It took me to the deepest darkest places in my head. My confidence shattered. And I couldn’t lose the weight for a year after because I was too scared to even step out.”

Sameera was last seen on the big screen in Tezz (2012) that also starred Ajay Devgn. She married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014 and they had their first child, son in 2015.

