Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli sets up fitness goals as she exercises on New York sidewalk. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Nanda’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda may have made it clear that she has no Bollywood aspirations but it has not affected her fan following on social media. A new video of the star kid is now viral on social media where she is seen exercising on a New York sidewalk.

Navya shared the video with the caption, “#fitness” as she performs squats with the help of gym balls. She is dressed in gym wear and seems to be exercising outside a gym.

Navya is also the granddaughter of Rishi Kapoor’s sister Ritu Nanda and had visited him in New York a few days ago. A picture of her dining with Rishi and Neetu and other family friends was shared online. Navya’s pictures enjoying with her grandmother and brother Agastya and others were shared by socialite Natasha Poonawalla recently.

Navya had also accompanied her mother Shweta to Agatsya’s graduation ceremony at his school in London. Shweta had shared a picture from the event on Instagram with the caption, “In the blink of an eye - congratulations Gus you made it.”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri and son AbRam leave for London, Sonam Kapoor vacations with Anand Ahuja in Japan

Navya is currently pursuing higher studies in New York’s Fordham University while Agastya reportedly studied at Sevenoaks School in Kent, London.

She was once linked with comedian Javed Jaaferi’s son Meezaan who is currently promoting his debut film, Malaal. On being asked about the same, Meezaan told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “We are from the same friends’ circle, she’s my sister’s bestie and a really good friend. I’m not in a relationship with anyone.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 18:25 IST