Amitabh Bachchan wonders what is Father’s Day, shares a sweet message for daughter Shweta

As the world celebrates Father’s Day on Sunday, Bollywood actor wondered what the celebration is all about. In a tweet where he said everyday is Father’s Day for him, he also shared a lovely picture with his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and a sweet message for her.

Sharing the image by Avinash Gowarikar, Amitabh tweeted, “Yeh Father’s Day kya hota hai meri to amajh me nahi aya mere liye to har din Father’s Day hota hai lekin @avigowarikar ne ye tasveer le ke daal di hai to mai use sweekarta hun, dhanyawaad. ( ( I do not understand what is Father’s Day, it is Father’s Day for me everyday but Avinash Gowarikar has clicked this picture and I accept it, thank you).”).

T 3197 -ये #FathersDay क्या होता है, मेरी तो समझ में नहीं आया । मेरे लिए तो हर दिन Fathers Day होता है । लेकिन @avigowarikar ने ये तस्वीर लेके दाल दी है, तो मैं उसे स्वीकारता हूँ, धयवाद !!🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/b7DHaNvQtk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 16, 2019

Father to Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta, Amitabh often shares pictures with his daughter and tweets sweet messages for her. Last year, he penned down a poem for her and granddaughter Navya where he wrote, “Yeh garv hai mera, beti betiyaan jab ubhar kar aati hain, apne dum par kuch kar ke humein dikhaati hain, motiyon se piroyi hui yeh mala, aise karna gehna yeh anmol hai, isse surakshit rakhna. (I am proud that my daughters have found success on their own, they are like beads of a necklace; such jewels are precious, keep them safe).”

T 2118 - https://t.co/F8r8t68hzf



ये गर्व है मेरा , बेटी बेटियाँ जब उभर कर आती हैं ,

अपने दम पर कुछ करके हमें दिखाती हैं ,

मोतियों से पिरोयी हुई ये माला ; ऐसे करना

गहना अनमोल है , इसे सुरक्षित रखना



~ab — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 31, 2018

Earlier, he shared he was proud to announce his daughter’s debut novel, Paradise Towers. “The proudest - father... My daughter the best and greatest,” he wrote.

Earlier in March this year, Shweta walked the ramp for designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla in Mumbai and her parents, Amitabh and Jaya, cheered her in the audience.

Last seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla, Amitabh is currently working on his Marathi and Tamil debut films – AB Ani CD and Uyarntha Manithana respectively. He also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra lined up for release next year where he will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

