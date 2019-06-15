Navya Naveli and Agatsya Nanda spend a happy day with their grandma. See pic

Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agatsya Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda spent their Saturday chilling with their paternal grandmother, Ritu Nanda. Their picture was shared online by socialite Natasha Poonawalla.

The picture showed the kids with Ritu, Natasha and their aunt Nitasha. While Agatsya is seen pulling his aunt’s cheeks, Navya is sitting next to her grandma on the chair’s arm. Navya is seen in a white sweatshirt and track pants and Agatsya is seen in a blue hoodie.

Recently, Navya accompanied her mother Shweta Bachchan to Agatsya’s graduation ceremony at his school in London. Shweta shared her kids’ photos as they posed together after the ceremony. “In the blink of an eye - congratulations Gus you made it,” she captioned a picture.

Agastya reportedly studied at the Sevenoaks School in Kent, London. Navya also graduated from the same school in 2016. She was batchmates with Shah Rukh Khan’s older son Aryan. She is currently pursuing higher studies in New York’s Fordham University while Aryan is learning filmmaking at University of Southern California.

Navya was once rumoured to be dating Javed Jaaffery’s son Meezaan. On being asked about the same, Meezaan told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “We are from the same friends’ circle, she’s my sister’s bestie and a really good friend. I’m not in a relationship with anyone.”





First Published: Jun 15, 2019 17:36 IST