Meezaan on link-up rumours with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli: ‘She’s a really good friend’

Actor Javed Jaaferi’s son Meezaan is all set to make debut with Malaal, opposite Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal. The aspiring actor was once rumoured to be dating Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Nanda’s daughter, Navya Naveli.

On being asked about the same, Meezaan told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “We are from the same friends’ circle, she’s my sister’s bestie and a really good friend. I’m not in a relationship with anyone.”

He also revealed how he landed the role in Malaal, even before Sanjay knew about his father. He said, “I had met my co-star Sharmin back in 2011 and since then we have been best friends. She was working as a costume assistant on Sanjay sir’s Bajirao Mastani. One day Ranveer sir (Singh, leading man of the film) wasn’t available, so when she asked me, I tried out his costumes for the team. That’s when I met Sanjay sir for the first time. At the time he had no idea who my father was, yet told me that he wanted to launch me.”

Meezaan went on to assist Sanjay on his last film, Padmaavat.The film starred Ranveer, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor and crossed Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan on spending time with family: ‘I feel bad when I come home after work and find Taimur sleeping’

Malaal is an intense love story set up in a Mumbai chawl. The trailer showed Meezaan as a Marathi boy named Shiva who falls in love with Sharmin’s character Astha. The film has been written and directed by Mangesh Hadawal and is set to hit theatres on July 5.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 18:12 IST