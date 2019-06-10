Saif Ali Khan on spending time with family: ‘I feel bad when I come home after work and find Taimur sleeping’

Actor Saif Ali Khan is currently vacationing with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur in Italy and has revealed why family time is very precious for him. The actor has said his parents taught him about the importance of respecting family space.

The actor told Bombay Times in an interview, “When I come home after work and find Taimur sleeping, I feel bad. We shoot long hours, but if I haven’t packed up even after 8 pm, I feel uncomfortable because it means taking away time from my son. In my growing-up years, my parents taught me about the importance of respecting family space. My father (Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) was a cricketer and mother (Sharmila Tagore) is an actress, and they both had hectic schedules. However, we learnt that it is important to talk about other things, too, at home and that’s how life becomes beautiful.”

Saif, Kareena and Taimur had left for their European holiday more than a week back and were spotted at the Mumbai airport. While Kareena was in casuals paired with an overcoat, Saif was in formals and held Taimur in his arms.

Pictures from Tuscany were shared by Kareena’s stylist Poonam Damania on her Instagram account. While one of the pictures showed them on a busy street, another showed them posing in a garden. One of the pictures also showed Saif in a bathrobe and Kareena in a white and yellow striped dress.

Saif will now be seen as the main protagonist in the second season of hit Netflix original web series Sacred Games, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi. He will now be seen on the silver screen in Ajay Devgn’s period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. His other projects include Bhoot Police, Go Goa Gone sequel, Jawani Janeman, Laal Kaptaan and Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019