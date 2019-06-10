Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli’s kind gesture for Steve Smith during World Cup match, says he’s ‘so easy to love’
Actor Anushka Sharma reacted to husband and Team India captain Virat Kohli’s gesture for Australian cricketer Steve Smith during India vs Australia World Cup 2019 match.bollywood Updated: Jun 10, 2019 14:08 IST
Hindustan Times
Actor Anushka Sharma was among the first to applaud husband, Team India captain Virat Kohli’s gesture towards Australian cricketer Steve Smith. In an Instagram post, she shared a photo featuring both Virat and Steve during from India vs Australia World Cup 2019 match and wrote, “Aggressive cricketer, benevolent man - so easy to love.”
Virat apologised on behalf of the crowd after the former Australia captain was heckled by the crowd, dominated by the Indian contingent, at the match at Oval. The Indian captain asked the crowd to stop booing Steve and applaud good cricket instead. He also walked towards Steve and shook hands.
Virat’s gesture not just impressed his fans but also Anushka.
Virat Kohli says ‘crowd booing Steven Smith’ not acceptable, wins hearts
Anushka shared a news piece on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Aggressive player, benevolent man - so easy to love” along with a heart emoji. Virat had later said in the post match conference, “I just felt for him, and I told him, ‘I’m sorry on behalf of the crowd because I have seen that happen in a few earlier games as well’. In my opinion, that’s not acceptable,” he added, “Just because there are so many Indian fans here, I just didn’t want them to set a bad example, to be honest, because he didn’t do anything to be booed in my opinion. He’s just playing cricket.”
Anushka was recently spotted visiting musician Shankar Mahadevan’s studio in Bandra on Friday. She was in a simple white midi dress, paired with hoop earrings and funky footwear.
Her last film, Zero had failed to impress at the box office. On being asked why she was taking it slow, the actor had told Hindustan Times, “In the past three years, I have been working in a fashion which was very hectic , and have done roles which were extremely demanding. In one calendar year to do a film like Pari, Sui Dhaaga and Zero, it’s not easy and takes a toll on you.”
Also read: Mind the Malhotras: Cyrus Sahukar, Mini Mathur list advantages, disadvantages of being married. Watch video
She is currently busy with her production house and added, “Being a producer, I anyway have my hands full, we are doing some interesting work. We have been producing shows for streaming platforms, a film too. Those are things that also require my time, and in my case, it’s very different. I am an actor at the same time. There are things that I do behind the scenes, which obviously people are not going to be privy to.”
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Jun 10, 2019 14:07 IST