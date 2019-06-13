Amitabh Bachchan gives monetary help to families of Pulwama soldiers, says ‘another promise fulfilled’

A day after it was revealed that Amitabh Bachchan had paid off the loans of 2100 debt-ridden Bihar farmers, the actor took to his blog to announce that he had made a ‘monetary gesture’ for the families of the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who died in the Pulwama terror attack in February.

He wrote, “Another promise fulfilled... “I had wished to give some monetary gesture and consideration to the family... I did...” The actor also shared photographs of the ceremony, which included his children, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. Family members of the slain personnel can be seen seated around the actor, and receiving some documents, turn by turn. The pictures show Amitabh listening intently, as the ceremony is carried out.

In February, it was reported that the actor wanted to donate Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the actor had cleared the loans of over 2000 farmers from Bihar. “A promise made done... the farmers from Bihar that had outstanding loans, picked 2100 of them and paid off their amount with a OTS (One Time Settlement) with the Bank called some of them over to Janak and personally gave it to them at the hands of Shweta and Abhishek,” Amitabh wrote on his blog.

The actor had previously written that “there is the gift of those that suffer from the inability to pay back the loans. They be now from the state of Bihar”.

This is not the first time Amitabh has helped farmers. Last year, he had cleared the loans of over 1000 farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

He had hinted at that he was in the process of making a donation to the families of those who died in the Pulwama attacks, and had written that there is “another promise to be completed. To the family and wives of the brave hearts that sacrificed their lives for the country, at Pulwama, a small gesture of financial aid .. true ‘shaheeds’”.

