Amitabh Bachchan pays off loans of 2100 Bihar farmers: ‘A promise made done’

Amitabh Bachchan has cleared the loans of over two thousand farmers from Bihar. "A promise made done... the farmers from Bihar that had outstanding loans, picked 2100 of them and paid off their amount with a OTS (One Time Settlement) with the Bank called some of them over to Janak and personally gave it to them at the hands of Shweta and Abhishek," Amitabh wrote on his blog.

The actor had previously written that "there is the gift of those that suffer from the inability to pay back the loans. They be now from the state of Bihar".

This is not the first time Amitabh has helped farmers. Last year, the Piku star had cleared the loans of over one thousand farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

The 76-year-old actor also wrote that there is “another promise to be completed”. “To the family and wives of the brave hearts that sacrificed their lives for the country, at Pulwama, a small gesture of financial aid .. true 'shaheeds',” he wrote on his blog.

Amitabh’s Twitter account was recently hacked, and his profile picture replaced with that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday night. His Twitter biography, which usually reads, "Actor... well at least some still saying so!", was suffixed by "Love Pakistan".

Additionally, three posts were sent out and the verified profile's cover image was also changed. One of the posts includes a picture of Khan with the Pakistan flag.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 13:33 IST