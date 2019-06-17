Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri and son AbRam leave for London, Sonam Kapoor vacations with Anand Ahuja in Japan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has left for the UK with wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam where Team India is playing in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. While Gauri and AbRam were twinning in military green casuals, Shah Rukh walked in a denim shirt black trousers, holding the hand of the little one.

Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana is currently pursuing higher studies in London and was recently in India on a break. His elder son Aryan, who is studying filmmaking at the University of Southern California, had also flown down to India to spend some time with his family.

Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Befikre actor Vaani Kapoor is vacationing in Goa with her friends. She shared a picture from the pool on her Instagram and captioned it, “Stormy mind and a tranquil.” She can be seen walking with greenery all around her in another video.

Actor Sonam Kapoor is also vacationing with husband Anand Ahuja in Japan. She shared a several pictures of their fun outing in Kyoto on her Instagram. They can be seen enjoying ice-creams and sightseeing in the many pictures. They also went out on a romantic date and shared pictures of their resort and the lush green surroundings .

Kareena Kapoor is also in the UK along with husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. Saif had also watched the India vs Pakistan match in Manchester on Sunday along with his new co-star Alaia Furniturewalla. Alaia is actor Pooja Bedi’s daughter. Saif began the shooting of the film in London on Father’s Day.

Meanwhile, Kareena was joined in by sister Karisma Kapoor and her kids and Rannvijay Singha’s wife Prianka Singha. Pictures of them together surfaced online. Kareena can also be seen giving a flying kiss in a video. Karisma had shared a picture of them lazing around in the sun on her Instagram.

Saif Ali Khan with Alaia Furniturewalla during India vs Pakistan match in Manchester on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh is already in London and turned a commentator during the match. He was seen joining former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virender Sehwag in the commentary box.

