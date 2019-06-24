Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek, Aaradhya join Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s famjam in New York. See pics

Actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan visited veteran actor Rishi Kapoor in New York with their daughter Aaradhya on Sunday. Rishi’s wife and veteran actor Neetu Singh shared everyone’s pictures on Instagram; the pictures also show Rishi and Neetu’s son Ranbir and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

“Your family is your whole world. So so many LOVES in these beautiful moments,” Neetu captioned the pictures. “All looking so well and happy,” Alia’s mother and actor Soni Razdan commented on the picture. The first picture showed Rishi, Neetu, Ranbir and Alia with his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Alia is seen in a white shirt and blue denims combo while Ranbir is seen in a black T-shirt. A second picture shows Abhishek in a blue hoodie, Aishwarya in a white shirt and Aaradhya in a pink frock. The third picture shows the whole gang together.

Also read: Tamannaah Bhatia pays double price for lavish Versova apartment, pegged at Rs 80,778 per sqft. See pic

Rishi has been undergoing cancer treatment for the last eight months in New York. He appeared homesick recently when he tweeted: “Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home?” However, now there is news that the actor may return before his birthday and may also resume work soon.

Neetu has remained by the 66-year-old’s side in the US throughout the time. Ranbir and Riddhima have been paying regular visits to them. A slew of family, friends, celebrities from across film and business world have showed up every other day by Rishi’s side to keep him happy and entertained. These included Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anupam Kher.

In April, his brother Randhir Kapoor said Rishi will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he is now “cancer free”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 10:56 IST