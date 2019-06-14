Pakistani actor visits Rishi Kapoor in New York, he says ‘Sweet of them to visit us’

Actor Rishi Kapoor is stationed in New York since more than eight months for his cancer treatment where he was visited by several Bollywood celebrities from time to time. Now, actors from across the border have reached out to him in the US.

A Twitter user shared a picture of Rishi with Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane asking, “Chintuji who are these ladies.... Me too wana #selfie.” To this Rishi replied, “She is the famous actor from Pakistan,Mawra Hocane (left) and her friend Khatija. Sweet of them to visit us.”

She is the famous actor from Pakistan,Mawra Hocane (left) and her friend Khatija. Sweet of them to visit us https://t.co/YM1tztOyQ6 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 14, 2019

Mawra had made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 film Sanam Teri Kasam opposite Harshvardhan Rane. She has worked in several Pakistani television shows and made her Pakistani film debut with the film Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

Neetu Singh also shared pictures of their dinner outing with daughter Riddhima and granddaugther Samara.

Rishi was declared cancer free a few weeks ago but shared a heartfelt tweet on May 31. He tweeted, “Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home?”

Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 30, 2019

While Rishi’s kids Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Sahni and Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt often visit him in the big apple, all from Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Vicky Kaushal to Karan Johar met him in the US during his treatment.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle in an interview, Rishi had said, “Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned.My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems.”

He added, “A person like me who has never had patience, this is God’s way to teach me patience. Getting well is a slow procedure. But it makes you grateful for the gift of life.”

