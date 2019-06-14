Check out pics of little Ranbir Kapoor with dad Rishi, baby Riddhima with grandad Raj Kapoor

A fan of the Kapoor family shared a couple of throwback pictures on Twitter on Thursday but they failed to identify all members of the family correctly. However, actor Rishi Kapoor sets the record straight.

One picture showed a baby in the arms of late legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and another showed a young Ranbir Kapoor next to his father Rishi. The fan mistook the baby to be Rishi himself but the actor corrected him, saying that it was actually his daughter Riddhima.

“That is not me but my daughter Riddhima in my father’s arms. All were sitting at a “havan” being performed at home. In the next picture it is my dear friend Raj Bansal myself and little Ranbir at Padampuraji Mandir in Jaipur. Just for your information,” Rishi wrote in a tweet.

That is not me but my daughter Riddhima in my father’s arms. All were sitting at a "havan" being performed at home. In the next picture it is my dear friend Raj Bansal myself and little Ranbir at Padampuraji Mandir in Jaipur. Just for your information. https://t.co/c0Aaqq9I4R — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 13, 2019

Rishi, who has been in New York since last year, receiving treatment for cancer, recently paid tribute to his father on his death anniversary. He shared two photographs of his late father on Twitter. He tweeted one image from the 1970 film Mera Naam Joker and a black and white image of Raj Kapoor holding him. He captioned the image with a line from the song ‘Jeena yahan marna yahan’ from Mera Naam Joker. He wrote: “Par hum tumhare rahengay sada... 14 December 1924, Peshawar to 2 June 1988, New Delhi.”

..........पर हम तुम्हारे रहेंगे सदा। डिसेम्बर १४ १९२४ ( पेशावर ) - जून २ १९८८ ( नई दिल्ली ) pic.twitter.com/gQOCxFNVgh — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) June 1, 2019

Rishi also recently expressed a longing to be back home. He tweeted on May 31, “Today I complete eight months here in New York. When will l ever get home?”

Rishi’s wife and actor Neetu Singh has remained by the 66-year-old’s side in the US throughout the time. Ranbir and Riddhima have been paying regular visits to them. A slew of family, friends, celebrities from across film and business world have showed up every other day by Rishi’s side to keep him happy and entertained. These included Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anupam Kher.

In April, his brother Randhir Kapoor said Rishi will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he is now “cancer free”.

