International Cat Day: From Alia Bhatt’s Edward to Disha Patani’s Keety, meet furry best friends of Bollywood

bollywood

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 21:19 IST

Thursday marks International Cat Day, most likely internet’s favourite day of the year. To celebrate the purr-fect day, we thought why not introduce you to the furriest babies of Bollywood stars. From Alia Bhatt to Jacqueline Fernandez, these adorable cats have many their desi superstar humans in their paws.

Alia has not one but three fluffy and amazing cat friends. There’s Edward, Pica and Shiba. She loves to click pics with them, chill with them in bed or on the couch, bingeing on some Netflix after a busy day of work. Her love for cats was born when she was little and her sister Shaheen would rescue stray cats and bring them home. Their mother, Soni Razdan put her foot down when her kids walked in with yet another kitten.

Talking about Edward, a white cuddly one, she told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I love to show him off. I’m super personal with my social media accounts, especially Instagram, so I love showing people how cute he is. I mean, look how cute! My friends say I’m a little crazy as at times I actually just sit and keep looking at him. But that’s because I love him so much. He’s my baby, and what’s wrong with being obsessed with your own baby?”

“He’s running around me when I get home, and given my busy schedule, the most precious time I spend with him is when I am going to bed at night and he props himself up, head resting on the pillow like a human being, next to me. It’s going to be heartbreaking when I go on my outdoor shoot as I won’t get to see him,” she added.

Disha, too, is now mommy to a sweet little kitten. She welcomed Keety to her life on her birthday in June. While it is not known if Keety was Disha’s gift to herself or a gift from rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, the actor completely dotes on her cat. So much, that her other pets get a little jealous sometimes.

Not just these two, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty and Richa Chadha also have lovely feline friends. Check out their pics:

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 20:15 IST