After siblings Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi tweet on Kashmir situation, trolls tell him to go to Pakistan. Here’s his reply

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:09 IST

While social media users are speculating about the situation in Kashmir after the abolition of Article 370 earlier this week, actor Huma Qureshi has requested all to be sensitive and refrain from making irresponsible commentary at this hour.

The Jolly LLB 2 actor, whose family lives in the valley, tweeted: “Everyone with opinions on Kashmir. I humbly say this -- you have no idea of the life, bloodshed and loss of Kashmiris (Pandits and Muslims). Please refrain from irresponsible commentary. There are people - women, children, old and sick people. Put yourself in their shoes at this very moment and be sensitive.”

In an earlier tweet, she had requested everyone to be kind and empathetic.

Her brother, actor Saqib Saleem, was also asked by a troll to leave India after he tweeted, “I am a proud Indian who loves his country. But if I feel like something’s amiss I will ask questions. If you got a problem with that then I am afraid it’s your problem to take care of. Some of you are hell bent on sending me to Pakistan. Please don’t worry about me I am fine where I am,” Saqib tweeted.

A user wrote: “But still I want to know that what should we ask to Kashmir people? Aisa kya hua jo galat he. (What is that so wrong?)”

To which Saqib had replied: “Kuch nahi Bhai sab theek hai (Nothing is wrong, everything is fine.) Communication black out, no one (can) get in touch with their families, curfew lock down hai poori Valley mien, all the elected representatives are under house arrest, logon ka future uncertain hai (future of people is uncertain). Par aap tension mat lijiye nothing major (But you don’t take tension. Nothing major.)”

Not just Huma and Saqib, other Bollywood actors have also taken up the cause and are spreading the word so that people refrain from making unnecessary comments, which might lead to dire consequences at a time when the situation is delicate.

Actor Sanjay Suri has Tweeted: “An appeal to all. Many many have lost their lives and suffered. I request one and all to show love, care, grace, respect, dignity to one and all. Frivolous messages and talks will not help ! #JammuKashmir.”

On the work front, the 33-year-old actor is all set to make her Bollywood debut. Huma has already started shooting for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead in the US. The film is expected to premiere on Netflix.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 15:00 IST