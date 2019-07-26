Huma Qureshi prepares for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead with co-stars, shares pics

Actor Huma Qureshi has finally shared pictures with her co-stars from upcoming film Army of the Dead. The zombie action film is directed by Zack Snyder and marks Huma’s entry into Hollywood.

Huma shared pictures of the entire cast on Instagram and in them, everyone can be seen posing in the balcony of a house in Alburquerque, New Mexico. Huma is seen in a grey top and black tights and every one else is also dressed in similarly casual outfits. “In which we all wait for the only one NOT on Instagram .. #NoraArnezeder Such a star The kids #AOTD,” she captioned the pics.

Other members of the cast include Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi, Garret Dillahunt, Raül Castillo, Chris D’Elia, Samantha Win, Matthias Schweighöfer and Ana de la Reguera. All of them were seen at target practice in videos shared on Huma’s Instagram stories.

Earlier, a cast photo was released in conjunction with San Diego Comic-Con last weekend. The photo did not include Huma. “Couldn’t make it to #SDCC2019 because we’re busy killing zombies,” Bautista wrote in his Instagram caption.

Before leaving for Los Angeles, Huma said in a statement, “It’s a great opportunity for me to explore such varied genres. The idea of working with Zack is amazing considering his films in past, especially for audiences in India.”

“This genre is vastly unexplored for the Indian audiences. Right now is the time for successful experimentation. Actors are trying to do something they have never done before, which is extremely gratifying. The team behind the film needs no introduction, and it’s truly an honour for me to be part of this special project,” said the actor, who will be in Los Angeles till September.

Army Of The Dead follows a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas as a man assembles a group of mercenaries to pull off the greatest heist ever. Army Of The Dead marks Snyder’s return to the zombie genre, having previously made his directorial debut with Dawn Of The Dead.

