Huma Qureshi is missing from first official pic of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. See here

The first official picture of director Zack Snyder’s upcoming Netflix film, Army of the Dead, has been released. But curiously, it doesn’t include actor Huma Qureshi, who is said to be playing an important role in the zombie film.

The picture, shared by lead actor Dave Bautista and released in conjunction with the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con, shows cast members Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi, Garret Dillahunt, Raül Castillo, Chris D’Elia, Samantha Win, Matthias Schweighöfer and Ana de la Reguera. Huma, who was said to have been cast in May, isn’t included. “Couldn’t make it to #SDCC2019 because we’re busy killing zombies,” Bautista wrote in his Instagram caption.

“The idea of working with Zack is amazing considering his films in past; especially for audiences in India. This genre is vastly unexplored for the Indian audiences,” Huma said in a statement, on the eve of leaving for Los Angeles to join Snyder and his crew. “Right now is the time for successful experimentation and as actors are trying and doing something which is never done before is extremely gratifying. The team behind the film needs no introduction and it’s truly an honour for me to be part of this special project,” she added.

Snyder is best known as the director of several comic book properties such as 300, Watchmen, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and most recently, Justice League. He made his directorial debut with another zombie film, Dawn of the Dead. Huma was most recently seen in another Netflix project, the dystopian thriller Leila.

