Bachchan Pandey poster: Akshay Kumar shows off ripped body in new film, to clash with Aamir’s Lal Singh Chaddha on Christmas

Akshay Kumar is going to be one busy man in 2020. The actor has added another film to his roster of releases next year, titled Bachchan Pandey. The first-look poster of the film was shared on Friday.

Bachchan Pandey is up for release on Christmas 2020. It will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji. “Coming on Christmas 2020! In & As #BachchanPandey. In #SajidNadiadwala’s Next, directed by @farhad_samji,” Akshay wrote in his tweet.

The poster shows Akshay in a blue, small lungi. He is seen wearing multiple gold chains around his neck, with sandalwood paste on his forehead and a vermillion tika. He is also wielding nunchucks in the picture.

The film will now clash with Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. It will also likely clash with Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor’s film with Luv Ranjan.

The film’s announcement has come as a surprise to his fans. Some called it a ‘fabulous surprise’ while others have already declared it a blockbuster. Check out their reactions:

Akshay recently finished shooting for Good News in which he will be seen opposite Kareena Kapoor. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. It will release on Christmas this year. He is also currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif, the latest installment in Shetty’s cop universe of movies.

He will also be seen Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara. The film is the Hindi remake of Tamil film Kanchana. Akshay is also set to make his web series debut with Amazon Prime Videos’ Fire.

However, Akshay’s most recent release will be Mission Mangal, which hits theatres on August 15. The film also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha and others.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 11:55 IST