Mission Mangal song Dil Mein Mars Hai: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan combine home science with rocket science. Watch video

The first song Dil Mein Mars Hai from the film Mission Mangal is out and highlights the sweat and blood that went into making India’s Mars mission a success. The fun song shows how Akshay Kumar’s Rakesh Dhawan and Vidya Balan’s Tara Shinde bring home science into laboratory in order to realise their dream of reaching Mars.

Sung by Benny Dayal and Vibha Saraf, the song has music by Amit Trivedi and has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It shows the efforts of the entire team of scientists, majority of whom are women, as they put their heart and soul into India’s first interplanetary expedition, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), launched by Indian Research Space Organisation (ISRO) in 2013.

It also reminds us of Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor’s song Om Mangalam from their 2009 film, Kambakkht Ishq though the lyrics and music are entirely different.

While Akshay plays mission director and Vidya the project director, the film boasts of an ensemble cast of Taapsee Pannu as navigation and communication in-charge, Sonakshi Sinha as the one responsible for propulsion control, Sharman Joshi as incharge of payloads and Nithya Menen as person in-charge of satellite design. It also stars Kirti Kulhari and H. G. Dattatreya as part of the dedicated team of scientists at ISRO.

The trailer of Mission Mars was received well by the viewers and had even inspired funny memes on social media. It revolved around the team of ordinary scientists, touching upon their personal lives and struggles as they believed in their dream and went on to achieve the extraordinary.

Directed by debutant director Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal will have its Australian premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on Independence Day.

Mission Mangal is set to clash with John Abraham’s Batla House on Independence Day, August 15. It was also set to clash with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho which has now been postponed to August 30.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 16:23 IST