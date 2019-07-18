Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal trailer inspires hilarious memes as Twitter spares no one. Here are the best jokes

The Mission Mangal trailer is out and has caught the attention of the moviegoers for its catchy dialogues. Starring Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi, the film revolves around the lives of a team of scientists who worked on India’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). While it was praised for telling the inspirational story, several of its scenes turned into memes on social media within no time.

Among the most popular ones was Akshay Kumar’s dialogue, “Mujhe abhi tak nahi pata kaise karenge, par karenge sar, karna hi hoga (I still don’t know how we will do it, but we will do it, we have to do it).” Turning it into a meme, a user wrote, “Engineering Student trying to complete entire syllabus One day before the exam.” Another wrote, “Virat Kohli when RCB fans ask him when will we win IPL!”

Engineering Student trying to complete entire syllabus One day before the exam pic.twitter.com/Dxt5CzMxOr — N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) July 18, 2019

A dialogue mouthed by actor Dailp Tahil, “The chances of this mission succeeding is less than 1%,” turned into a meme as well. Using it as a conclusion, a user wrote, “Rahul Gandhi becoming PM one day.” Another wrote, “Karan Johar not launching a Star Kid.”

“Me, trying to study whole syllabus one night before exam,” wrote another. One more user tweeted, “Telling father about ‘number of Subjects i failed in’ w/o getting beaten till i go in Coma.”

Me, trying to study whole syllabus one night before exam

Dad - pic.twitter.com/4zgvF2576R — God's Perfect Idiot 🇮🇳 (@OhNoParth) July 18, 2019

Telling father about 'number of Subjects i failed in' w/o getting beaten till i go in Coma - #MissionMangalTrailer . pic.twitter.com/9m2VKfNLYc — NeeraJ. (@AjeebPrani) July 18, 2019

One of Sonakshi’s dialogues also bagged the attention of the social media users. Her dialogue, “Sirf 850 kilo fuel ke saath it’s impossible. (It’s impossible with just 850 kg fuel),” soon turned into a meme on Twitter. Many users compared it to the pathetic traffic situation in their respective cities. A user living in Bengaluru wrote, “Going from home to office during peak hour Bangalore traffic.” Another from Delhi tweeted, “Me going from South extension to lajpat nagar.”

Going from home to office during peak hour Bangalore traffic. #MissionMangalTrailer pic.twitter.com/ZIMlhuHEmz — Tweet Potato (@newshungree) July 18, 2019

Mission Mangal is set to hit theatres on Independence Day, August 15 along with two other Bollywood releases: John Abraham‘s Batla House and Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho. Here are some more funny memes being shared on social media.

Wake up at 06:55Am And

Get ready at 07:00Am For the school..



Inner me :-#MissionMangalTrailer pic.twitter.com/6QxBd2ZkQv — Mohit tripathi (@M0hitTripathi) July 18, 2019

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 18:24 IST