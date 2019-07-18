Mission Mangal trailer: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan tackle the impossible with Indian home science. Watch video

How does a country launch its first mission to the Red Planet, Mars, at its first attempt and at a fraction of a cost? That is the answer Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and their band of feisty scientists are giving in Mission Mangal’s first trailer.

Mission Mangal tells the story of a group of ordinary people who achieved an extraordinary feat; the cast includes Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi. The gripping trailer shows how the team of Indian scientists chased the impossible dream of reaching Mars with a simple home science hack, their willpower and their hunger to achieve more. It majorly revolves around the busy lives of women scientists who turn successful multi-taskers, taking care of both home and lab as they work together on the Mars mission with Akshay as the guiding light.

Akshay and Vidya play mission director Rakesh Dhawan and project director Tara Shinde, respectively in Mission Mangal trailer, who along with their team of scientists, serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: India’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM).

Ahead of MIssion Mangal trailer, the team poses with their designation cards in the film.

Several posters of the film with the tagline, “Ek kahaani, jisne Indian space science ki paribhasha hi badal di!” have been released by the makers. The main starcast also features on the poster alongside a rocket.

Mission Mangal posters feature the star cast of the film alongside a rocket.

Mission Mangal’s teaser had received a tremendous response on the social media. Talking about the film, Akshay said, “Few people know NASA sent a satellite to Mars for close to Rs 6,000 crore, and ISRO did it in only Rs 450 crore. Just see the difference... A little common sense, and we saved a lot of money. Can you believe this story has not been told yet? I want to tell it, that’s why I came on board.”

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal is co-produced by PadMan director R Balki.The film is set to clash with two other much-anticipated films this Independence Day (August 15) -- Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho and John Abraham’s Batla House.

What is Mangalyaan and how it changed the space race

Mission Mangal is inspired by India sending an operational mission to Mars on the very first attempt. The Mangalyaan satellite was launched in 2014 at the staggeringly cheap budget of Rs 4.5 billion. The American Maven orbiter, which was also launched on Mars, almost cost 10 times as much. In fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had joked that the Mars Orbiter Mission actually cost less than Alfonso Cuaron’s Oscar-winner Gravity.

