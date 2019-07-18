Mission Mangal: From Akshay Kumar to Vidya Balan, who plays what. See pics

Actors Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in a new film, based on India’s daring Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), called Mission Mangal. Ahead of Mission Mangal’s trailer launch, Akshay shared a new picture but what was interesting in it was its display of who plays what in the film.

From it, we know that Akshay plays mission director while Vidya Balan will be seen as project director. Taapsee Pannu will be seen as navigation and communication in-charge and Sonakshi Sinha will be seen as propulsion control. South Indian actor Nithya Menen is playing person in-charge of satellite design while Sharman Joshi will essay a character meant to take care of payloads.

Also read: Vidya Balan’s hilarious lip sync giving ‘sanskari gyan’ will leave you in splits in new Tik Tok video. Watch

Mission Mangal tells the story of gritty bunch of scientists at ISRO who were responsible for sending India’s first unmanned satellite to Mars. What was remarkable is that the mission was largely led by women scientists.

The film, which is set to release on the Independence Day this year, will lock horns with John Abraham’s Batla House and Prabhas’ Saaho. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers have released few posters that tell their story. The team members have over time shared stills from the film and others pictures that speak about the film and its progress.

The short teaser, which was launched on July 9, showed tense moments before the rocket blasts of for its destination. In the run-up to it, we also get to see vignettes of the personal lives of the main architects of the mission.

Check out all the posters and other pictures of the cast shared over time.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 12:30 IST