Malaika Arora unites with her BFFs post Maldives vacation, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora twin in same dresses. See pics

Reality TV star Malaika Arora and actor Karisma Kapoor have returned from their respective vacations and took out time for a get-together along with their other BFFs. Malaika shared a group picture from their fun outing on Instagram as they all line up on a staircase for the camera.

Sharing it, Malaika wrote, “Gurls r back in town ...... #palinights#itsfarewell.” While Malaika is sitting in a white dress, her sister Amrita Arora is standing towards the top of the frame in a floral outfit. Karisma is seen sitting in front in a similar floral-printed shirt and black pants. Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep and Sohail Khan’s Seema are also seen at the back in black. They also posed for the paparazzi at the cafe post their dinner.

Karisma Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora at a cafe in Mumbai on Wednesday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora twinning in floral outfits. ( Instagram )

Malaika returned from her Maldives vacation a few days ago and was spotted with Amrita at the gym. The two sisters often workout together and are occasionally spotted during their gym and yoga sessions.

She had presumably flown to Maldives for a work vacation and had shared stunning pictures from the beach, her seaplane ride and her dinner outings. She had earlier joined Karisma on her birthday in London along with their other friends in June.

Karisma was stationed in London since quite a few weeks, giving company to sister Kareena Kapoor and their parents, who too were vacationing in the UK since a long time. Kareena along with son Taimur and husband Saif Ali Khan is still in the London where Saif is shooting for his film Jawaani Jaaneman. Karisma had flown to fill in for Kareena on Dance India Dance in one episode.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 08:57 IST