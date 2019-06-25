As Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora ring in Karisma Kapoor’s birthday in London, here are actor’s best pics with family, friends

Actor Karisma Kapoor turns 45 on Tuesday. The doting mom, aunt, sister and daughter is currently on a family vacation in England and to celebrate her birthday, we have just the right treat for her fans.

Actor Amrita Arora and her sister Malaika Arora lebrated Karisma’s birthday in England on early Tuesday. Malaika was spotted at the Mumbai airport with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor on Monday. She later shared pictures from Karisma’s birthday celebrations on her Instagram stories.

Karisma Kapoor celebrated her birthday with her friends.

Karisma made her acting debut with Prem Qaidi in 1991 and went on to work in films like Jigar, Anari, Coolie No 1 and Raja Babu. She worked with actors like Govinda, Salman Khan and more before making a strong footing in Bollywood with films like Zubeida, Raja Hindustani, Fiza and Biwi No 1. She earned the National Award for Dil Toh Paagal Hai and Filmfare Awards for many other films as well.

Soon, she will return to television with her upcoming show Mentalhood. She introduced her character Meira Sharma in a post she shared earlier on Instagram. Giving an introduction of the character, she wrote, “Meet Meira Sharma. A small town mom trying to navigate through this jungle of Mumbai momzillas. She knows parenting is about the right balance...it’s the finding of that balance that’s the tricky part. Her muddled thoughts are put on a blog...where she reaches out to every mom. SHE IS YOU. SHE IS ME. SHE IS EVERY MOM. A tired, stressed out, worrying, caring....mental mom.”

Recently, Karisma did a cameo in the film Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma as the leads. Speaking about her long hiatus from films, Karisma recently said she chose not to do full-fledged roles in films for a while as she wanted to be at home with her young children. But did she get nervous working for long hours and acting in front of the camera after a gap?

Comparing acting to cycling and swimming, Karisma told IANS: “It (acting) is ingrained in you. It is something that never goes away. I was waiting for something really interesting. It was out of my choice that I didn’t do any film because my kids were very young. It was out of choice that I wanted to be at home with my family and children.”

Her children -- Samaira and Kiaan -- are also excited about her getting back to work. “They are excited that I am working again. I started working at a very young age. Everyone in my family has been an actor and contributed to this industry. I have grown up with a really strong work ethic, and I think that’s hopefully gone down to my children as well,” said the actor.

So on her birthday and before she makes her television comeback, check out her 10 best family pics here:

