Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor chill with mom Babita in English village. See pics

Kareena Kapoor’s UK vacation is still on in full swing. The actor spent another chilled out day with her sister Karisma Kapoor on Monday. Their mother, the veteran actor Babita, joined in on the fun as well.

Karisma shared pictures with her sister and mother on Instagram on Monday. “#chill,” she captioned a picture that featured her and Kareena as they struck stylish poses in what appears to be the English countryside. Karisma is seen in a grey sweater, black pants and black heels while Kareena is seen in a fluffy pink sweater, blue jeans and brown boots. Their friend and actor Amrita Arora commented on the picture, calling them her ‘favs’.

Karisma shared another picture on her Instagram stories featuring the sisters and their mum. “Like mother like daughters,” she wrote alongside the picture. Kareena is seen in a black-and-white top with fringes at the bottom and Karisma is seen in a mustard oversized jacket, black pants and white sneakers. Babita is seen in a blue and white plaid shirt, white pants and white shoes. Karisma shared the geotag of the location as Dogmersfield, a small village in Hampshire, England.

On Sunday, Kareena, Karisma and Saif Ali Khan spent the night partying with friends in London. Karisma on Sunday uploaded an Instagram story featuring her along with Saif and Kareena and wrote, “Family”. In another picture, she is seen with Kareena and they are dressed in black ensembles.

Kareena recently finished shooting for Good News, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She is also working on Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and will also be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Apart from the films, she is now also a judge on dance reality show Dance India Dance. She recently flew back to Mumbai from her London vacation for 12 hours to shoot for an episode.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 08:59 IST