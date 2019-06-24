Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan party with Karisma Kapoor in London. Check out new pics

After making a short trip to Mumbai last week, Kareena Kapoor is back in London with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. She enjoyed a party with Saif and her sister, actor Karisma Kapoor, on Sunday night and pictures from the do have landed online.

Karisma shared a picture of the three on her Instagram stories, tagging it as ‘family.’ All three are seen in black outfits, pouting and posing for the camera. Social media influencer Shanzay Sheikh also shared pictures with Saif, Kareena and Karisma. “The queen of everyone’s heart - Kareena Kapoor Khan. The MOST fun person of the night. (I know I don’t look my best but who cares; its Bebo),” she captioned a picture with Kareena.

“I have NEVER seen anyone as charming and good looking than him in real life. The bell in my hand gives a little hint of the fab night we all had Saifuu - I am your fan,” she captioned a picture with Saif. Check them out:

Kareena recently signed Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is inspired by the 1994 American comedy-drama Forrest Gump. Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film will be directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. Aamir and Kareena will share the screen for the third time after Talaash, and 3 Idiots.

Kareena, who was last seen in the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding, will next star in Good News, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also feature in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Karan Johar’s period drama Takht.

