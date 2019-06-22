Kareena Kapoor confirmed to play female lead in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Actor Kareena Kapoor will star as the female lead in Aamir Khan’s next film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The Veere Di Wedding actor has given her nod to the project, says a PTI report.

Kareena is currently in London, on a holiday-cum-work schedule. She will be shooting for her next film, Angrezi Medium, which also stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Kareena recently flew in to Mumbai to shoot for her first TV project, a dance reality show called Dance India Dance.

Earlier reports had suggested that Aamir was keen on having Kareena on board. A Mid Day report quoting a source had said earlier this month, “The chemistry between the characters must be effortless. Aamir wants Kareena to play the part. She is in London till August, shooting for Angrezi Medium. She will make a pit stop in Mumbai next month for her TV commitments. The final call on the casting will be taken then.” Kareena and Aamir have previously worked together in films like 3 Idiots and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and choreographer Bosco Martis on the set of Dance India Dance Battle of the Champions in Mumbai on Thursday.

On Aamir’s birthday in March this year, the actor had revealed that his next film would be Laal Singh Chaddha - an official remake of hit Hollywood film, Forrest Gump ,which starred Tom Hanks in the titular role. The Hindi remake will release around Christmas in 2020.

The release date of the film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, was announced in May. The film, which is expected to go on the floors in October, is written by Atul Kulkarni and will be helmed by Secret Superstar fame director Advait Chandan.

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios said to be able to adapt the classic for Indian audiences “is a long-cherished dream for many of us”. “Knowing Aamir’s burning passion for this subject for many years, he is the perfect partner to bring to life this dream. I also want to thank Jim, Andrew and the wonderful team at Paramount Pictures for believing in our vision and continuously supporting all endeavours to bring some of their best content to the Indian markets.”

Andrew Gumpert, Chief Operating Officer of Paramount Pictures added, “We’re thrilled to be in business with Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios, and to see them bringing this timeless story to a whole new generation of audiences.”

At the time of making the announcement about the film, the actor had said he would be losing around 20 kgs for his role in Laal Singh Chaddha. He also shared that he would be sporting a turban for some segments of the movie.

Forrest Gump, directed by Robert Zemeckis, is based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name. It follows the life of Forrest Gump, a big-hearted man from Alabama, who witnesses and influences several historical events in the 20th century in the US. The film went on to win six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Hanks. It is also being reported that Laal Singh Chaddha might clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Krissh 4.

