Kareena Kapoor recreates Mauja Hi Mauja on Dance India Dance sets, see pics

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was in Mumbai to shoot for Dance India Dance, recreated her hit number Mauja Hi Mauja on the sets with rapper Raftaar and choreographer Bosco Martis. Pictures from the impromptu gig are now going viral.

As they shot the premiere episode of the show, Raftaar made a special request to Kareena asking her to groove to the beats of her iconic song Mauja Hi Mauja from Jab We Met and she couldn’t refuse. Bosco and Raftaar also joined her on stage and the trio set the stage on fire with their power-packed performance.

Check out the pictures from the gorgeous performance:

Kareena took a break from her family holiday in London to make a 12-hour trip to shoot for the show. She was enjoying a vacation in the UK with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, sister Karisma and her kids Samaaira and Kiaan

Earlier, a Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, “The actress has to shoot for Dance India Dance in Mumbai tomorrow and for the same, Bebo will be flying back to bay taking a 12-hour break from her vacation. She will be reaching Mumbai tomorrow morning and will take off for London the same night. The actress has alloted the maximum time for the DID shoot fulfilling her commitment after which she resumes her vacation with Taimur in London. Since DID marks her debut on Television, Bebo is making sure to give in her best for the same.”

Reality dance show Dance India Dance will premiere June 22 at 8pm on Zee TV. The show will have contestants from East, West, North and South zones locking horns on 360-degree arena stage that is monitored with 120 cameras.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 14:51 IST