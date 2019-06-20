Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a 12-hour trip to Mumbai for Dance India Dance, see pics

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan had to make a rushed, 12-hour visit to Mumbai, reportedly to complete her work commitments, temporarily pausing the vacation that she was enjoying in the UK with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, “The actress has to shoot for Dance India Dance in Mumbai tomorrow and for the same, Bebo will be flying back to bay taking a 12-hour break from her vacation. She will be reaching Mumbai tomorrow morning and will take off for London the same night. The actress has alloted the maximum time for the DID shoot fulfilling her commitment after which she resumes her vacation with Taimur in London. Since DID marks her debut on Television, Bebo is making sure to give in her best for the same.”

Kareena, Saif and Taimur, along with Karisma Kapoor and her kids, have been enjoying a relaxing holiday in London for some time now. Pictures from their chilled out vacation have surfaced online.

When she returns to London after completing her commitment for Dance India Dance, Kareena will begin shooting for Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium. Irrfan, along with director Homi Adajania and the team, have already shot portions of the film in Rajasthan. The film also stars Radhika Madan and debutant Poorvi Jain.

Kareena will also star in Karan Johar’s next directorial venture, Takht, in which she will be seen with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, among others. The film goes on floors by the end of the year.

Saif, on the other hand, has begun work on his next, Jawaani Jaaneman, which will mark the Bollywood debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furnutrewalla.

