Irrfan Khan’s onscreen wife Poorvi Jain says she had no clue Kareena Kapoor features in Angrezi Medium

A young college girl, Poorvi Jain never imagined she would make her debut with Irrfan Khan, leave alone playing his wife in a much-anticipated film. She plays Irrfan’s onscreen wife in Angrezi Medium - a sequel to his 2014 hit Hindi Medium and a film that marks his return to work after undergoing treatment for cancer for over a year in the UK. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan.

“I always wanted to be an actor and had been giving auditions recently. However, I had no clue about the film or my role when I gave my audition for Angrezi Medium. In fact, even when I got through and bagged the role, I did not know I was playing Irrfan sir’s wife in the film. It was only when I landed on sets for my first shot that I realised I am playing his (Irrfan’s) wife,” she says.

She also claims she had no clue about Kareena in the film. Asked about her role in comparison to that of Kareena, she says, “I have no clue. It was only when I Googled my film to check who all are there, that I found Kareena stars in the movie. And, when Radhika (Madan) posted about it on her Instagram, I was confirmed that Kareena is there.”

Talking about her experience while working with Irrfan, Poorvi says, “Irrfan sir is very humble man, he makes everyone around him so comfortable.Everyday, he would not begin shoot without asking everyone on sets ‘aap kaise hain’. He made it very easy for a newbie like me - he brings a very natural flow to things. Aisa lagta hi nahi ki acting ho rahi hai, lagta hai sab real me ho raha hai. (You don’t feel like you are acting, it is as if everything is real).”

Asked if Poorvi’s character dies in the film, as several media reports claim, Poorvi says she cannot say much but reveals, “I do not have scenes with Kareena maam or Deepak Dobriyal. I only have scenes with Irrfan sir.”

Poorvi says she never had any training in acting as she believes it is an inherent skill, one can’t learn acting. Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is slated to hit theatres April 25, 2020.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 17:47 IST