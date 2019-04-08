Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan shares first look from film, says he will entertain everyone again

Actor Irrfan Khan has shared the first look from his upcoming film Angrezi Medium. This will be his first film since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour last year.

“GMB serving since 1900s It’s going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium. Coming soon, with Mr Champakji... Aa Raha Hu fir entertainment Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium,” he captioned the picture. The photo shows him as a sweetshop owner, standing in front of ‘Ghasiteram Mishthan Bhandar’. He looks proud and is seen in a yellow shirt and pink pants.

Irrfan will work with Kareena Kapoor and Radhika Madan in the film. Radhika plays his daughter in the film who wishes to pursue higher studies in UK.

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared more details about the film. “Emotional moment when Irrfan joined us for #AngreziMedium, says producer Dinesh Vijan... Xclusiv info on the film: Irrfan runs a mithai shop. Deepak Dobriyal plays his brother and Manu Rishi, their cousin, all rivals in mithai biz. Radhika Madan plays Irrfan’s daughter.”

Radhika also shared a picture from the film’s shoot on Sunday. The photo showed a clapboard on the film’s sets in Udaipur. “As excited as the man behind!So so so grateful for this new journey,” she wrote.

Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the 2017 hit Hindi Medium in which Irrfan played the role of a rich businessman from Delhi. Irrfan was last seen in debutant Akarsh Khurana’s Karwaan alongside Mithila Parker and Dulquer Salmaan.

