Kareena Kapoor to star opposite Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium 2

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined actor Irrfan Khan on Hindi Medium 2. A source close to the actor told IANS: “She is playing the lead role in the film and might turn into cop mode for it.” The film will be shot in London.

Hindi Medium was directed by Saket Choudhary and released in 2017. It starred Irrfan and Pakistani actor Saba Qamar in lead roles. The film was based on India’s education system and was a big critical and commercial hit.

Also read: Soni Razdan on Alia Bhatt: ‘I did not bring up my child to think that she was a star, it was a normal middle-class life’

The sequel will be Irrfan’s first project after he was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour in March last year. Irrfan had shared his diagnosis on Twitter. “The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research.To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell,” he wrote in a tweet.

A source had earlier told the Asian Age, “While Hindi Medium was shot extensively in India, the sequel will be shot in the US. The story will revolve around the daughter, to be played by Radhika Madan, who leaves travels to the United States for her higher education.”

Apart from Hindi Medium 2, Kareena will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht and in Good News with Akshay Kumar. Takht will begin filming later this year while Good News is already in production.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 18:37 IST