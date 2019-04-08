Kareena Kapoor joins Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium, Radhika Madan confirms with Instagram post

Actor Kareena Kapoor has been confirmed to be a part of Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium sequel, Angrezi Medium. Kareena and Irrfan’s co-star from the film, Radhika Madan made the announcement through an Instagram post on Sunday.

She shared a picture of a clapboard for the film on the first day of shoot. In her post, she also tagged #kareenakapoor, ending weeks of speculation around the film and its female lead. “As excited as the man behind!So so so grateful for this new journey. @irrfan @homster @maddockfilms #kareenakapoorkhan #dineshvijan,” she captioned the picture.

Hindi Medium was directed by Saket Choudhary and released in 2017. It starred Irrfan and Pakistani actor Saba Qamar in lead roles. The film was based on India’s education system and was a commercial hit and appreciated by critics as well.

A source close to the actor earlier told IANS: “She is playing the lead role in the film and might turn into cop mode for it.” The film will be shot in London and Radhika will reportedly play Irrfan’s daughter who wishes to pursue higher education in the UK.

Kareena recently wrapped up filming for her next film, Good News. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is all set to hit the big screens on September 9, 2019. She will begin shooting for Karan Johar’s sixth directorial, Takht, later this year.

Angrezi Medium will be Irrfan’s first project since getting diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour in March 2018. Irrfan had shared his diagnosis on Twitter. “The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research.To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell,” he wrote in a tweet.Irrfan was last seen in debutant Akarsh Khurana’s Karwaan alongside Mithila Parker and Dulquer Salmaan.

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh put out on Twitter some exclusive information about the film. “Emotional moment when Irrfan joined us for #AngreziMedium, says producer Dinesh Vijan... Xclusiv info on the film: Irrfan runs a mithai shop. Deepak Dobriyal plays his brother and Manu Rishi, their cousin, all rivals in mithai biz. Radhika Madan plays Irrfan’s daughter.”

Irrfan plays a sweetshop owner in the film. His brother and cousin too runs a similar sweet shop. All three are rivals to each other.

