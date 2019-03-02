Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota promo: Radhika Madan takes a dig at star kid Abhimanyu Dassani

New posters of the highly anticipated film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota were released on Friday. The makers also shared a promo video, introducing the female lead of the film, Radhika Madan. She can be seen taking a dig at nepotism in the video.

Directed by Vasan Bala, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Maine Pyar Kiya actor Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani alongside Pataakha actor Radhika. She was earlier known for her work as a television soap actor.

Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan... New poster of #MardKoDardNahiHota... Directed by Vasan Bala... Produced by Ronnie Screwvala... 21 March 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/eIMrSLDRs0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2019

The new promo shows Radhika taking a dig at nepotism as she says that when a star kid is being launched, the ‘outsider’ female actor is only used as a prop in the film. She also points out how she isn’t required to be on the sets at all and doesn’t even feature on the film’s posters. She continues about how her role is supposed to be limited to only screaming for help so that the hero can come and save her. But the actor soon makes it clear that she is not a prop by showing some impressive stunts in the video.

The film has already made history by becoming the first Indian film to be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in the Midnight Madness category, a section devoted to genre and shock cinema.

The film’s trailer released last year. It revolves around Abhimanyu’s character Surya, who suffers from a rare disease - - congenital insensitivity to pain and uses it to his advantage to beat up bad people. The film has been delayed since long and is finally scheduled to release on March 21.

