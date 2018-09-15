Vasan Bala’s Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota makes history at Toronto, see reactions

Writer-director Vasan Bala's sophomore vehicle Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota (The Man Who Feels No Pain) made history here at the stroke of midnight on Friday, becoming the first-ever Indian film to play in the Toronto International Film Festival's Midnight Madness, a section devoted to genre and shock cinema.

"I grew up watching films with audiences like you," the Mumbai filmmaker told the packed auditorium before the screening at the Ryerson University auditorium here.

"Having my film screen here for such an audience is a dream come true." Vasan Bala was on the stage with his two leads, Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan, both Bollywood newcomers.

Setting the stage for the screening, the ebullient TIFF Midnight Madness programmer Peter Kuplowsky said: "Ever since I began programming for the section, I had an important goal: I had to include a genre film from India."

Kuplowsky exhorted the audience "to seek out Bollywood genre films" because they represent "one of the most exciting cinemas in the world".

Love that the line for @Vasan_Bala film The Man Who Feels No Pain/#MKDNH stretches two blocks and it's still an hour to go. #TIFF18 @TIFF_NET And I'm one of few South Asians in the line... pic.twitter.com/ZvcHcbYnre — Aparita (@aparita) September 15, 2018

I'm so exhausted I could cry but before I collapse in bed I have to say - tonight's screening of THE MAN WHO FEELS NO PAIN was the best @mmadnesstiff film I've seen this year, if not one of the best I've ever seen. I'm so glad I saw it with that crowd! #TIFF18 #MidnightMadness — Sandra B (@CinephileSandra) September 15, 2018

I’m just here at 3 am basking in the glow of having just watched THE MAN WHO FEELS NO PAIN. Give me more Bollywood Martial Arts Flicks that name-drop GYMKATA. This is my jam #TIFF18 — James T 🎞️✂️🎞️🌹 (@JamesEditsFilms) September 15, 2018

30+ films in and the first standing ovation of #tiff18 goes to The Man Who Feels No Pain . . . That was way more fun than it should have been - first solo @mmadnesstiff adventure a success! — amanda (@manda084) September 15, 2018

The Man Who Feels No Pain was the perfect blend of action, humor and character. Thanks @mmadnesstiff for bringing this to #tiff18 pic.twitter.com/wJxdH9JPMw — Julie Martinson ✌ (@jmartcreative) September 15, 2018

Vasan Bala's first film, Peddlers, premiered in Cannes Critics’ Week in 2012 but for reasons unknown never made its way to the multiplexes in India.

"Every now and then a conversation begins around the possibility of the film being released but nothing has happened so far. I do not know why."

Ever since he began filming Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota, the director had his sights set on a world premiere at an A-list film festival. This was revealed by first-time actor Abhimanyu Dassani, who trained for eight months in mixed martial arts, taekwondo and karate and went in for a diet of six full meals a day to gain six kilos after landing the lead role through a lending audition process.

"I kept dreaming of an international festival premiere. It is surreal that 'Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota' in now actually in TIFF," the actor said.

Dassani's co-star in the film is Radhika Madan, who earned her spurs with a popular television series, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi.

Her debut film, Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha, is set for release on September 28. It will be followed soon thereafter by Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota.

The cast of Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota includes Mahesh Manjrekar and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles.

