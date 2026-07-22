LS adjourned twice as Opposition questions govt, seeks Pradhan’s resignation

The Lok Sabha was adjourned twice within an hour as the Opposition on Wednesday questioned the police action against the protesting students and reiterated the demand for Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over examination irregularities. Congress leader KC Venugopal demanded accountability and asked Pradhan to resign Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav speaking in Lok Sabha. (ANI)

Speaker Om Birla appealed for order when the House reconvened at 11am. He said he was open to a discussion after Question Hour. Birla said that members would get as much time as they needed. “But the discussion only happens after Question Hour,” he said, urging members to submit a notice if they wanted to raise the matter. Birla adjourned the House until noon amid sloganeering.

The Opposition again protested at noon with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying the issue was not about any political party. “This is about the students and youth of India,” he said. He warned that if their voices kept being ignored in Parliament, the Opposition would take the fight back to the streets.

Yadav said the sit-in outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence on Tuesday happened because the issue was not being heard in the House. He alleged that female students were mistreated during Monday’s police action and that their clothes were torn. “Is this how we will treat our youth and our girls?”