Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan cover their faces as they take a stroll in Shimla, fans spot them, see video, pics

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan seem to be getting into the habit of appearing in disguise in public. After Eid appearance in Mumbai with their faces covered, they did the same in Shimla.

On Friday, the onscreen couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport, as they headed out of the city. Some hours later, they reappeared on a street in Shimla. Both had their faces partially covered -- while Kartik wore a black bandana around his face, Sara covered her head and much of her face with a red dupatta. Of course, in due course of time, fans got to know their identities. The two then obliged their fans with photographs.

Also read: Katrina Kaif performs Sheila Ki Jawani at the Rs 200-cr Gupta wedding in Auli. See pics, video

Kartik and Sara are in Shimla, reportedly for the next shooting schedule of Imtiaz Ali’s film. A sequel of his hit film, Love Aaj Kal, the film has already shot portions in Delhi, Rajasthan and in Mumbai.

Sara made an impressive debut last year with Sushant Singh starrer Kedarnath. While the film tanked at the box office, her work was appreciated. She followed it up with a commercial hit, Simmba, which showcases her glamorous side.

Kartik, meanwhile, has had a golden run since the release of his film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He followed up the stupendous success of the film with Luka Chuppi, which co-starred Kriti Sanon. While Sara has the remake of ‘90s hit Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan in her kitty, Kartik will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, where he co-stars with Bhumi Pednekar and one-film old, Ananya Panday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 08:46 IST