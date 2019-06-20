Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan are overjoyed as they leave for shoot together, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor hit the gym. See pics
Several Bollywood celebrities including Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Katrina Kaif were spotted in Mumbai recently.bollywood Updated: Jun 20, 2019 19:02 IST
Hindustan Times
Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who are working on Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2, were seen together at the Mumbai airport. The two were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi and shared a good laugh. While Kartik was in casuals, Sara looked pretty in an ethnic suit. Kartik portrays several different looks in the film and has been spotted in various avatars on the sets.
Katrina Kaif was also seen at the airport and looked stunning in a denim shirt and jeans. Her latest release Bharat, starring Salman Khan, has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office.
Kangana Ranaut has returned from Manali, where she spent some quality time with her family. She was spotted at the gym in white. Janhvi Kapoor has resumed her gym routine. Hours after walking the red carpet at the Grazia Millennial Awards in a pink pantsuit, Janhvi hit the gym in a pink vest and purple shorts.
Malaika Arora and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani were also spotted at different gyms. Malaika was spotted on an outing in the evening on Thursday.
Actor Shahid Kapoor has returned from the Delhi promotions of his film Kabir Singh and was seen in an easygoing look at a clinic. Meanwhile, his wife Mira Rajput was seen at the gym and his brother Ishaan Khatter was spotted in Khar.
Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan makes a 12-hour trip to Mumbai for Dance India Dance, see pics
Among other celebrities spotted in the city were Varun Dhawan, Kajol and Athiya Shetty. Varun was seen at a dance class while Kajol was seen posing at her salon. Athiya was seen at a cafe in the city.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Jun 20, 2019 19:00 IST