Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan are overjoyed as they leave for shoot together, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor hit the gym. See pics

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who are working on Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2, were seen together at the Mumbai airport. The two were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi and shared a good laugh. While Kartik was in casuals, Sara looked pretty in an ethnic suit. Kartik portrays several different looks in the film and has been spotted in various avatars on the sets.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan at the airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Katrina Kaif was also seen at the airport and looked stunning in a denim shirt and jeans. Her latest release Bharat, starring Salman Khan, has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Katrina Kaif at Mumbai airport. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kangana Ranaut has returned from Manali, where she spent some quality time with her family. She was spotted at the gym in white. Janhvi Kapoor has resumed her gym routine. Hours after walking the red carpet at the Grazia Millennial Awards in a pink pantsuit, Janhvi hit the gym in a pink vest and purple shorts.

Malaika Arora and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan’s girlfriend Giorgia Andriani were also spotted at different gyms. Malaika was spotted on an outing in the evening on Thursday.

Janhvi Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Giorgia Andriani and Malaika Arora at the gym. ( Varinder Chawla )

Malaika Arora at a salad restaurant in Bandra.

Actor Shahid Kapoor has returned from the Delhi promotions of his film Kabir Singh and was seen in an easygoing look at a clinic. Meanwhile, his wife Mira Rajput was seen at the gym and his brother Ishaan Khatter was spotted in Khar.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Among other celebrities spotted in the city were Varun Dhawan, Kajol and Athiya Shetty. Varun was seen at a dance class while Kajol was seen posing at her salon. Athiya was seen at a cafe in the city.

Varun Dhawan, Kajol and Athiya Shetty spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

First Published: Jun 20, 2019 19:00 IST