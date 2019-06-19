This unseen video of baby Sara Ali Khan will remind you of Taimur Ali Khan, Inaaya Kemmu. Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan posted a rather cute picture of her father and actor Saif Ali Khan and herself on Father’s Day which soon went viral. Now, a new video has surfaced online which shows Sara as a baby.

Shared by one of Sara’s many fanpages, the video shows Sara, perhaps, less than two-year-old. She has her hair done in two ponytails with two over-sized hair bands and is wearing a matching orange dress. People around her including her dad Saif are trying hard to keep her engaged. While Saif tries to engage her in a conversation, another person tries to keep her busy with a book. A restless Sara keeps looking here and there.

Instagrammers were quick to notice the similarities between her and her much younger cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Soha Ali Khan’s daughter) and half brother Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi. A user wrote: “Soooooo damn cute @saraalikhan95, You look like Mrs.Kunal Khemmu @sakpataudi’s Daughter Inayaa” while another user said “Exactly like soha’s daughter inaaya.” Some also found her looking like Taimur -- a user also said, “Taimu childhood was full xerox copy of sara.”

Sara is currently busy with Imtiaz Ali’s next, a sequel of Love Aaj Kal, where she co-stars with Kartik Aaryan. She also has David Dhawan’s remake of his own film ’90s hit Coolie No 1, where she will star opposite Varun Dhawan. Sara made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath, where her sincere performance was appreciated. She went on to star in major commercial hit Simmba, a Rohit Shetty directorial which also starred Ranveer Singh.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 17:32 IST