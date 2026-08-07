Ludhiana: Suspected snatcher tied to pole, beaten to death by mob

A suspected snatcher was beaten to death by a mob after he allegedly attempted to rob a cyclist at knifepoint in Sahnewal on Wednesday evening. Police have registered a murder case against unidentified persons. The deceased, believed to be around 30 years old, is yet to be identified, while his accomplice managed to flee the spot, they added. Investigating officer ASI Karamjit Singh said police searched the area for CCTV cameras but found none near the crime scene. (HT File)

The incident occurred in Guru Kirpa Colony in Industrial Area-C, where the suspect and his accomplice, travelling on a motorcycle, allegedly intercepted two cyclists. According to police, the pillion rider attacked one of the cyclists with a sharp-edged weapon in an attempt to rob him.

Police said the robbery bid was thwarted after the second cyclist intervened. As the victims resisted and pelted stones at the assailants, one of the suspects fell off the motorcycle. His accomplice fled, leaving him behind, where he was overpowered by the cyclists and local residents. According to the police, the crowd tied the suspect to an electricity pole and repeatedly assaulted him with bricks and sticks. He sustained severe head and body injuries and died at the spot before a police team arrive. The assailants dispersed before the police reached the spot.

Following a complaint from Deepak Kumar, a factory worker who witnessed the incident from the rooftop of a nearby industrial unit, Sahnewal police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 191(3) (rioting armed with deadly weapons) and 190 (every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of an offence committed in prosecution of the common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said the deceased was neither carrying a mobile phone nor any identity documents, making it difficult to establish his identity. His body has been kept at the civil hospital mortuary for 72 hours, while efforts are underway to identify him and trace his accomplice.

Investigating officer ASI Karamjit Singh said police searched the area for CCTV cameras but found none near the crime scene and a probe is on.