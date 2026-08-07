Ludhiana: Unidentified man’s body found wrapped in bedsheet along road

The body of an unidentified man, believed to be around 24 years old, was found wrapped in a bedsheet along a road in New Shakti Nagar, Tibba, on Thursday. Police suspect he was murdered elsewhere before the body was abandoned at the spot in an attempt to conceal the crime. Police said that the body has been kept at the civil hospital mortuary for identification. (HT File)

According to police, preliminary investigation found multiple injuries on the victim’s head and other parts of the body, indicating that he was assaulted with a sharp-edged or blunt weapon.

Inspector Gagandeep Singh, station house officer of Tibba police station, said, “The victim had not yet been identified, but the nature of the injuries clearly indicated murder. We are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify those who dumped the body.”

“A murder case has been registered and efforts are underway to establish the victim’s identity,” he said. adding that the body has been kept at the civil hospital mortuary for identification.

Police teams are making announcements in nearby localities and scanning missing persons records to ascertain the identity of the deceased and further investigation is underway, the SHO said.